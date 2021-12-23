Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $435.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Cintas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.20.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.