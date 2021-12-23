Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.94. 4,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.94 and its 200-day moving average is $403.78. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.60.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

