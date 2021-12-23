Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

