Citigroup Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $65.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

