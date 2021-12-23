Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,755 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 111,605 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

CTXS stock opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.