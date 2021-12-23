City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.39

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $845.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

