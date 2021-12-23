CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CKX Lands stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.22. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 118.62% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About CKX Lands

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

