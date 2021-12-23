Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. Clean Harbors also posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,568. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $118.89.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $473,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.