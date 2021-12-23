Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Sells 167,779 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SND stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $126,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

SND has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

