Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

NYSE TFC opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

