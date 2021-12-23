Clearstead Trust LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 29,483.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 258.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 103.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

