Clearstead Trust LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $393.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.50 and its 200-day moving average is $372.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

