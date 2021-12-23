Clearstead Trust LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1,239.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,475,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $10,144,829,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after acquiring an additional 147,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $247.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $228.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

