Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 294 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

