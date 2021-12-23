Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,509. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.76. The company has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

