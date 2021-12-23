Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,226. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

