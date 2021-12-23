Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.