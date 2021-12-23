Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.30. 14,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,810. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94.

