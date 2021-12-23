Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.56. 7,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,042. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71.

