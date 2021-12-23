Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,733,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $357.39 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $298.59 and a one year high of $365.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

