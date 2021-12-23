Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 244,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock opened at $338.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.