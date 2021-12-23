Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 12,958 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 31.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 273,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

