Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Shares of PHYS opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

