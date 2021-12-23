Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,630 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

