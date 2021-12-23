Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,055 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $44,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $191.68 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

