Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 140 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $196.19 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

