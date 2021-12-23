Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

