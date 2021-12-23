Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $166.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $336,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $2,288,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,910 shares of company stock valued at $129,949,293. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.