CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Sells $5,119,386.74 in Stock

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CMC Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.