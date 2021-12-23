CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Sells $5,119,386.74 in Stock

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 1.10. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is -77.31%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CMC Materials by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.