CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.79.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $228.96. 1,031,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,096,000 after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.