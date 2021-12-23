Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.
NYSE RFI opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
