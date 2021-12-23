Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by 5.2% over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE RFI opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.23% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.