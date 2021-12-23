Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Price Target Increased to C$0.29 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its target price hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colibri Resource stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. Colibri Resource has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 million and a PE ratio of 31.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

