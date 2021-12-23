Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 1,792 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

