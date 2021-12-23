Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 6,535 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

