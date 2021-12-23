Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) versus Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Financial Contrast

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Commercial National Financial pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Commercial National Financial and Touchstone Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Touchstone Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.20 $4.36 million $1.47 8.03 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million $1.21 9.83

Commercial National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Commercial National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Touchstone Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 27.35% N/A N/A Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commercial National Financial beats Touchstone Bankshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

