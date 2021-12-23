Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,057 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,479.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 511,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,992,000 after acquiring an additional 121,882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 91.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 95,758 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 59,232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.26. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

