Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 15,220 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

