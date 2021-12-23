Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of -166.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

