Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,667 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after purchasing an additional 120,792 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,136.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB stock opened at $50.42 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.