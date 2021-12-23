Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $258,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $490,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $252.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.93.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.