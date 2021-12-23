Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.