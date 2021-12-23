Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 101.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.