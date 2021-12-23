Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,679,000 after buying an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

