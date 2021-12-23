Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFRUY. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

