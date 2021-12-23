Comparing Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRT Apartments and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $28.10 million 14.31 -$19.86 million $1.48 14.90 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRT Apartments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60 Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 9 0 2.90

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 93.91% 14.73% 7.35% Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants, who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

