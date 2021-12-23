Comparing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthofix Medical has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pulmonx and Orthofix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -98.57% -20.53% -17.31% Orthofix Medical -3.27% 5.66% 3.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pulmonx and Orthofix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 2 4 0 2.67 Orthofix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pulmonx currently has a consensus target price of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 76.70%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Orthofix Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Orthofix Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $32.73 million 35.88 -$32.23 million ($1.23) -25.92 Orthofix Medical $406.56 million 1.54 $2.52 million ($0.77) -41.22

Orthofix Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulmonx. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Pulmonx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

