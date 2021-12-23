Comparing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SITE Centers alerts:

99.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SITE Centers and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58% Paramount Group -5.02% -0.57% -0.30%

Volatility & Risk

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SITE Centers and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 2 3 0 2.60 Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.07%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $416.76 million 7.64 $35.72 million $0.20 75.40 Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.58 -$24.70 million ($0.17) -49.47

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Paramount Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.