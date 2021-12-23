Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,472. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

