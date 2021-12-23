Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,853. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

