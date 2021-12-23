Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.40

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 100,514 shares trading hands.
CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.