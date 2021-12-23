Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.40

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 100,514 shares trading hands.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

